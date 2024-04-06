Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan has sent best wishes to brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma for the latter's upcoming film 'Ruslaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman uploaded the trailer of Ruslaan and lauded Aayush's hard work.

"Aayush, can see the hard work,effort n dedication put into Ruslaan,no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024," he wrote.

In the trailer, one can see Aayush leading two lives; he is gifted musician and also a killer and how he battles his dual life.

The action-packed film is the story of Ruslaan who rebels to break free from the chains of conformity. Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade are also a part of the movie, which is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

The film is all set to release on April 26. (ANI)

