Saif Ali Khan was spotted entering his building with Kareena Kapoor. The two had just returned from a night out and the paparazzi had almost reached their lobby. Before going in though, Saif roasted the paps, saying "Ek kaam kariyega hamare bedroom me aajaye". Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Son Jeh Is 'Everyone's Dumpling' in These Cute Pics!

Saif Ali Khan Takes Dig At Paps

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)