Popular veteran actor Salim Ghouse passed away on Thursday (April 28) at the age of 70. Born in Chennai, he was best known for starring in films like Swarg Narak, Manthan, Kalyug, Chakra, Saaransh, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho, Trikal, Aghaat, Drohi, Thiruda Thiruda, Sardari Begum, Koyla, Soldier, Aks, Vettaikaaran Well Done Abba and Kaa. Vijay Galani Dies of Cancer in London; Bollywood Producer Was Known for Backing Films Like Suryavanshi, Veer Among Others.

