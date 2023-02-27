Salman Khan has dropped a cute and quirky video to announce the launch date of the second song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song titled “Billi Billi” will be released on March 2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Naiyo Lagda: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde Romance in Beautiful Locales! (Watch Video).

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Second Song

