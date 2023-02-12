Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's "Naiyo Lagda" song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out! The duo in the romantic track can be seen in a never seen before avatar romancing in a desert. The melody is sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal whereas the music is scored by Himesh Reshammiya . All in all, a soothing track for Sallu fans. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Salman Khan’s Swag, Massy Dialogues and Action Sequences in Farhad Samji’s Upcoming Film Leave Netizens Impressed!

Watch "Naiyo Lagda" Song:

