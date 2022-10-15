There were speculations that the release dates of Salman Khan’s films Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have been postponed. Now, the Bollywood honcho has officially announced as to when the two films will be released. Salman Khan is famous for his release of films during the festive seasons of Eid and Diwali and he took to Twitter to announce that Tiger 3 will release on Diwali 2023 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on Eid 2023. Along with that, he also mentioned that Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh will release this year in Christmas (2022). Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: After Tiger 3, the Salman Khan Starrer Gets Postponed; Will Release on Eid 2023! – Reports.

Take a look:

Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/u31vNelgZw — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

