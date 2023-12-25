Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's union was a celebration in full swing, with brother Salman Khan ensuring the festivities reached a crescendo. A viral video captured Bhaaijaan, Salman Khan, embracing the joyous occasion, dancing exuberantly at his brother's wedding. His infectious energy and jubilant moves became the highlight of the event, spreading cheer among guests and fans alike. The heartwarming sight of Salman reveling in the celebrations has since been circulating widely, adding a touch of star-studded excitement to the special day. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Are Married! Actor Shares FIRST Pics, Writes ‘Me and Mine Begin a Lifetime of Love and Togetherness’.

See Salman Khan's Dance Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

