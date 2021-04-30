Salman Khan can be seen doing some crazy steps in Radhe's song, Seeti Maar. Director Prabhudeva revealed that lifting Disha Patani in the song was Khan'd idea.

In the ‘Making of Seeti Maar’ video that was shared recently, we see Prabhu saying, "Suddenly, he was like, ‘Prabhu, I will take Disha and I will do weightlifting.’” Disha further added, "It’s always so much fun working with Salman sir. When he performs, it’s like he doesn’t have a care in the world. He dances like no one’s watching. I think that’s a part of his swag and that’s something that nobody can do.”

Watch The Video Here:

