Salman Khan's artwork will be put on display at the exhibition that will be held tomorrow (February 27). The actor thanked the team for this honour.

Check Out Salman Khan's Tweet Here:

Awkward embarrassed n yet delighted, honoured, privileged n over the moon to display my work amongst such great artist n legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, & VS Gaitonde. In all humility, thank u for the honour!@gitanjalimaini@googlearts @agpworld #AGPWorld https://t.co/0pQjNYGrE5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)