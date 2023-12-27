On the occasion of his 58th birthday, Salman Khan treated his loyal fans to a special sight. Waving from the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, Mumbai, the superstar acknowledged the enthusiastic crowd gathered below. Sporting a casual grey tee and his signature bearded look, Salman's brief appearance was enough to send the 'Bhai' fans into a frenzy. Check out the pictures below! Salman Khan Birthday Special: Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Superstar's Top 5 Box Office Grossers of All-Time!

Salman Khan Waves at Fans on His Birthday:

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bhaijaan Showering Love from Galaxy Apartments:

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Handsome Salman Khan:

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)