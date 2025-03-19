In a heartwarming initiative, Salman Khan has been organising free eye-care camps through his charitable foundation, Being Human. Held in rural areas with limited healthcare access, the camp provided free eye checkups, spectacles, eye drops, and treatment to people of all ages. This appreciative effort once again affirms Salman’s commitment to social causes. Salman Khan's movie Sikandar is releasing in theatres on March 27, 2025. ‘Sikandar’ Release Date Confirmed: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Release in Theatres on March 30, a Sunday – Check Out New Poster.

Being Human's Eye-Care Camps

Truly heartwarming to see @BeingSalmanKhan, carrying forward the legacy of his father Salim Khan, organizing a free eye camp through Being Human in rural areas with limited healthcare access. This camp, open to all ages, offered free checkups, eye drops, spectacles, and… pic.twitter.com/xaVE6aE6a0 — Siddharth R Kannan (@sidkannan) March 19, 2025

