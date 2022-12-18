Rohit Shetty and his Cirkus team were on Bigg Boss 16 to promote the upcoming film. During the lie detector test game, Varun Sharma asked the filmmaker if Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey would be a part of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. The ace director-producer responded saying ‘110%’. Take a look at the video below: Singham Again: Deepika Padukone to Don the Cop Avatar for Rohit Shetty's Film.

Chulbul Pandey In Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

"One of Most Celebrated On-screen characters of #SalmanKhan Chulbul Pandey will be part of the Cop universe" - Rohit Shetty. Can't wait for Salman and Rohit combo!! ✨💫pic.twitter.com/vjS1JBMGIp — BALLU LEGEND..!!✨ (@LegendIsBallu) December 17, 2022

