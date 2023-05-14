Salman Khan loves kids and in one his recent interviews he also revealed his wish to become a 'dad'. Having said that, the superstar recently took to his social media and share a cute video of his niece Ayat Sharma from Da-Bangg Tour in Kolkata. In the clip, the little girl could be seen following her mamu's footsteps and also dancing. The actor also added "Tu Jo Mila" tune from from his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan to the reel. Salman Khan Visits West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Residence in Kolkata (Watch Video).

Salman Khan With Niece:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

