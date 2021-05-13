Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released in theatres internationally and on streaming platforms ZEE5 and ZeePlex in India on May 13. However, after many logged in on the digital platform at the same time, the server of ZEE5 went for a toss. To which, the app makers said that they will fix the error soon.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Premium (@zee5premium)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)