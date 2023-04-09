Netizens are super pissed with Salman Khan. Yes, you read that right. Case in point, few days back, "Yentamma" song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released by makers which immediately garnered negative attention online wherein it got was slammed over the portrayal of veshti (a traditional wear of south Indians) in bad light. Twitterati didn't mince words and slammed bhaijaan and makers for not knowing difference between 'veshti' and 'lungi'. The song also features Venkatesh and Ram Charan. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Yentamma: Ram Charan’s Cameo in Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati’s Power-Packed Dance Number Is a Treat for Fans (Watch Video).

'What Else to Expect'

Lungi aur veshti (dhoti) are two different outfits ffs! What else to expect from a Salman Khan movies tbf. https://t.co/lNo6hs4ggi — Ashwin (@AshwinR94) April 8, 2023

'Nobody Does This'

For the record, that is not a lungi, it’s a veshti. Secondly, Veshti is a traditional attire meant fro festival days or other celebrations. Now nobody does this with their veshti, especially not at a temple.#Yentamma #SalmanKhan #bollywood https://t.co/cB2GBQKrWJ — Shweta Sai (@sai_shweta) April 6, 2023

'Indian Culture is Being Mocked'

The Govt of India shouldn’t allow this film to be released in which Indian culture is being mocked like this that too inside a temple. Sushant Nemesis Of Bollywood#BoycottBollywoodpic.twitter.com/f14ESggzRN — Nikita (@nikzbelovedssr) April 7, 2023

'Disgusting'

Salman Khan’s new song, apart from again displaying Bollywood’s brazen ignorance/apathy to learn basic things about South Indian culture like difference between a lungi & veshti- rehashes a vile, disgusting, RACIST slogan used to encourage attacks on Tamil migrants in the lyrics — vikas (@vikasmurali71) April 7, 2023

Watch "Yentamma" Full Song Below:

