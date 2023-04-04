The song “Yentamma” from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a vibrant number featuring Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati dancing in lungi and shirt. Well, it turns into a treat when Ram Charan joins the duo in this power-packed dance number. Well, don’t miss the trio’s swag and moves in this song crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. Jeet Calls Salman Khan 'Next-Level Superstardom' When Asked About Chengiz Clashing With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of Yentamma Song Below:

