Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar’s historical drama Samrat Prithviraj had released in theatres on June 3. It had received mixed response from critics and audience. The film helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 1. Samrat Prithviraj: Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi Denies 'Reports' of Blaming Akshay Kumar for Film's Box Office Failure, Takes Blame on Himself.

Samrat Prithviraj On Prime

