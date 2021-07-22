Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to wish his wife, Maanayata Dutt, a very happy birthday. Sharing a video of several pictures of themselves, the actor penned down an emotional birthday not as well.

Check Out His Birthday Tweet Below:

You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom!❤️ @maanayata_dutt pic.twitter.com/jtlq74tv8D — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)