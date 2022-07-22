Sanjay Dutt has penned a beautiful note for wife Maanayata Dutt on her birthday today. As the Shamshera actor took to social media and shared a stylish picture with his betterhalf and also called her 'mom'. Yes, you read that right. "Thank you for being the incredible person you are," a part of Sanju Baba's post read. Maanayata Dutt Wishes Hubby Sanjay Dutt on Their Wedding Anniversary With an Unseen Video of the Actor Pampering Her!

Sanjay Dutt Wishes Maanayata Dutt:

