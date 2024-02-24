Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates his 61st birthday on February 24. Various B-town personalities shared birthday wishes for the eminent filmmaker earlier in the day. Bhansali. Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted arriving at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's residence in the evening. The director is hosting an intimate party for his friends from the film fraternity, including the cast of his much-anticipated upcoming movie, Heeramandi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Turns 61! Sonakshi Sinha Calls Her Heeramandi Director ‘Asli Heera’, Actress Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Arrive at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday Bash:

