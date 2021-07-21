Sara Ali Khan has finally wished fans, Eid Mubarak, on Bakra Eid today (July 21). The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with papa Saif Ali Khan and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. However, we loved how she added an emoticon on Saifeena's second child's face, as we all know the reason. Although, we missed Kareena Kapoor Khan in the frame.

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

