Amid the resounding success of her recent film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, actress Sara Ali Khan is savoring both love from her audience and her spiritual journey. On Thursday, July 20, she embarked on the revered Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, a pilgrimage known for its significance. Sharing glimpses of her serene trip to Sonmarg, Sara treated her fans with captivating pictures. In the latest video, which went viral on social media, the actress appeared clad in a blue full-sleeved jacket, complemented by matching pants and a red chunni around her neck. With a stick in hand, she made her way to the temple, accompanied by a secure entourage and fellow pilgrims. Sara Ali Khan's Mini Dresses That Are a Must-Have in Your Party Wardrobe.
Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra amid High Security.
Watch video 👇🏻@ANI pic.twitter.com/krRGuIuOq7
— ETimes (@etimes) July 20, 2023
