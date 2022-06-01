Sara Ali Khan who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re took to her Instagram stories and shared a reel which sees a group of Japanese girls dancing to her hit number from the film. In the clip, the girls could be seen grooving to the Bollywood tunes of "Chaka Chak". Indeed, just like Sara, even we are happy to see how influential Hindi music can be. Happy Siblings Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan Shares a Cute Video With ‘Iggy Potter’ Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan – WATCH.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💖Asianz Dancers 🇮🇳💚🇯🇵 (@asianz_3d)

