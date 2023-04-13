Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik for his birthday, with a video showcasing clips from all the movies they did together. The end also showed pictures of them together in real life. Anil said "I miss you beyond words Satish…I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing…" Anil Kapoor Writes ‘#Fighter Mode On’ As He Posts Video of Himself Running on Treadmill With Oxygen Mask.

Watch Anil's Tribute to Satish Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

