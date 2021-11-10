Nora Fatehi is back as Dilruba and she has set internet on fire with her sexy belly dancing! One just wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off from the beauty and her hot moves in the song “Kusu Kusu” from the film Satyameva Jayate 2. From the choreography to the music to Nora’s look in the song, everything is on point. The foot-tapping number has been crooned by Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi, and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Watch The Song Kusu Kusu From Satyameva Jayate 2 Below:

