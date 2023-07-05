SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is inching close to Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. The romantic drama which opened to Rs 9.25 crore, has been able to mint Rs 4.05 crore on its sixth day at the ticket window. Now, the total collection of SPKK stands at Rs 46.76 crore in India. The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Marriage Story' is More Problematic Than Romantic (LatestLY Exclusive).

SatyaPrem Ki Katha BO Update:

