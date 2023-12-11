On the morning of December 11, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (Twitter) handle to explain the meaning of Dunki to fans. In his tweet, he revealed, "Dunki means being apart from your loved ones...and when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time.” He also updated fans about ‘Dunki Drop 5’ “O Maahi O Maahi” releasing soon. Dunki is set for the worldwide release in cinemas on December 21, 2023. Check out his post below! Shah Rukh Khan: Check Unforgettable Dialogues of Dunki Actor That Define His Reign As the ‘King’!

Shah Rukh Khan Explains The Meaning Of Dunki

Sab poochte hain Iss liye bata raha hoon. Dunki ka matlab hota hai apno se door rehna….aur jab apne paas ho toh bas lagta hai qayamat tak uske saath hi rahein. O Maahi O Maahi. Feel the love before sun sets on the horizon today. Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean?… pic.twitter.com/rvdUBaUWPL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2023

