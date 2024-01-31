After The Archies, buzz suggested that Suhana Khan would star alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in an untitled project tentatively directed by Sujoy Ghosh. However, Zoom TV reports that the film has been indefinitely postponed. The reported premise of the film revolved around a rescue story with Shah Rukh Khan playing a character akin to the protagonist of the classic film Kabuliwala, protecting an orphan girl from harm. Heroic IAF Pilot Abhimanyu Rai's Father Desires to Meet Shah Rukh Khan Because of 'Fauji' Connection - Here's Why.

SRK-Suhana Khan's Film Delayed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)