With the leaps of AI in recent times, users are doing all kinds of permutations and combinations to get out some very fun results. Recently, a Twitter user going by the handle @lazyeightdesign had tried to recreate popular Hollywood characters as if they are played by famous Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anupam Kher.

Check Out the Results Below:

Shah Rukh Khan as John Rambo

As a fun, light lab experiment we wanted to test the power of the new Midjourney V5 by reimagining Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters. Enjoy and Happy Friday! 1/6 @iamsrk as John Rambo from Rambo pic.twitter.com/7u9GSDtnMJ — Lazy Eight (@lazyeightdesign) March 16, 2023

Ajay Devgn as Maximus Decimus Meridius from Gladiator

Kunal Kemmu as the Joker from The Dark Knight

3/6 @kunalkemmu as the Joker from The Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/w1tBbycXcs — Lazy Eight (@lazyeightdesign) March 16, 2023

Vir Das as Bilbo Baggins from The Hobbit

4/6 @thevirdas as Bilbo Baggins from The Hobbit pic.twitter.com/ilJ1e5cJZF — Lazy Eight (@lazyeightdesign) March 16, 2023

Akshay Kumar as Indiana Jones

5/6 @akshaykumar as Indiana Jones from the Raiders of the Lost Ark pic.twitter.com/x51gO6Sl2p — Lazy Eight (@lazyeightdesign) March 16, 2023

Anupam Kher as Yoda from Star Wars

