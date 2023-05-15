Gauri Khan's anticipated book My Life In Design is now out and the interior designer celebrated the achievement with a launch with Shah Rukh Khan by her side. The couple looked stunning as they posed with the book on stage. While Gauri opted for a pretty black dress and silver high heels, Shah Rukh wore a black suit with no tie and sported his iconic ponytail. Jawan: Delhi Court Directs Social Media Platforms to Block Access To Websites Displaying Leaked Clips of Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie.

View Gauri Khan's Book Launch:

Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan at the book launch of Gauri Khan’s book launch My Life In Design.#gaurikhan #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/92aE2Yd2ss — E24 (@E24bollynews) May 15, 2023

