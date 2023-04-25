Delhi Court ordered social media platform to take down leaked clips of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan. The court also directed social media platforms like YouTube, Google, Twitter and Reddit to take necessary steps to stop circulation any content of the movie. Two leaked clips of the movie went viral and Justice Hari Shankar further ordered internet service providers to block access to the websites displaying those two clips. Jawan: Teaser of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi’s Action Thriller To Arrive in May – Reports.

