Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were marked by grandeur, attracting numerous Bollywood celebrities. The final day featured a performance by several acclaimed national singers, captivating the audience. A viral clip from the event showcases Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan romantically dancing to "Main Yahan Hoon" from the movie Veer Zaara, sung live by Udit Narayan. The beloved couple's affection and playful dance moves on the beautiful song captivated viewers. Mukesh Ambani As Don! His Hilarious Exchange With Nita Ambani in Viral Video From Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash Is Definitely a Hit – WATCH.

SRK and Gauri's Dance at Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash:

