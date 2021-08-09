Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora often get together to spend Sunday evenings together. This weekend the ladies were joined by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and others.

Check Out A Starry Picture From The Evening Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)