Actor Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans as he attended his youngest son AbRam's class activities at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The actor not only guided students but also posed for photos with them. AbRam displayed his musical talent by playing the guitar. The event, captured by a fan club, featured exciting activities like building games, treasure hunts, races, a talent show, and traditional Indian games. It was an enriching and enjoyable experience, especially with Shah Rukh Khan's presence. The students engaged in activities to promote teamwork and cooperation. Watch the photos shared by a fan account below! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar Find Themselves Targeted in New Viral Deepfake Video – Watch.

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Son AbRam In His School Activities

An extraordinary overnight adventure of Class V students at DAIS with special guest King Khan Shah Rukh Khan ❤️ Immersed themselves in a range of activities like team-building games, treasure hunts, races, talent hunt show & Indian games etc 🔥@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #DAIS pic.twitter.com/GtkNu3C0B5 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 18, 2024

