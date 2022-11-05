Shah Rukh Khan will soon be making or come back on the 70 mm with Pathaan. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj films the film is written and directed by Siddharth Anand. In an interaction with his fans on social media Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that his comeback on the big screen feels like coming back home. Burj Khalifa Honours Shah Rukh Khan on His Birthday; SRK Thanks Mohamed Ali Alabbar for Putting Him ‘On Top of the World Every Year’.

Take a look:

It’s like coming back home… https://t.co/xzgpdMd0uE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)