Burj Khalifa lit up once again for Shah Rukh Khan and honoured him on the occasion of his 57th birthday with a special message. SRK took to Twitter and thanked Emirati businessman Mohamed Ali Alabbar saying, “Thank you my friend for putting me on top of the world every year. Love to you.” Burj Khalifa Lights Up With a Special Message for Shah Rukh Khan on His 57th Birthday (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Mohamed Ali Albabbar

Thank you my friend for putting me on top of the world every year. Love to you https://t.co/PuZH3QXJW5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)