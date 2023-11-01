Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2 is no less than a festival. After delivering two blockbusters in 2023, all eyes are now on Dunki, which will be releasing in December this year. Having said that, fans of SRK have already started celebrating King Khan's birthday outside Mannat in Mumbai. Right from cutting cakes to hosting customised SRK flags, fans are leaving no stone unturned to commemorate the special day. Have a look at the celebrations on Shah Rukh Khan's day in Bandra below. Dunki Teaser: From Runtime to Reveal Date, All We Know About Promos of Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Upcoming Film.

Excited SRK Fans Outside Mannat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

HBD SRK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

It's Shah Rukh Khan Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)