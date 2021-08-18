Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. However, it's not Karan Johar, but reportedly, Zoya Akhtar will launch the starkid. As per Pinkvilla, “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends," a source told the portal.

“It’s in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paperwork will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch,” added the source.

Suhana Khan:

