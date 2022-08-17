Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira Rajput were seen gracing some dance moves together from a function celebrating her parents' 40th anniversary, she wrote, "I think I wanna marry you! In the video shared by Mira Rajput, both Shahid and Mira could be seen grooving to the Bruno Mars song 'I think I wanna marry you'. Koffee WIth Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why She Wouldn’t Be Invited to Ex Shahid Kapoor’s Party.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Dance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)