Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in a recent Q&A session, praised Samantha Akkineni for her amazing role in The Family Man 2. He replied to the question ans wrote, "Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time." However, Shahid's sports film Jersey is all set to release on December 31 this year.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Tweet Below:

Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time. https://t.co/KhFS9BUclH — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)