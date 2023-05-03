Shahid Kapoor, along with wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain, moved to a new residence of Mumbai. We must tell you the sea-facing house's balcony looks amazing. Recently, the actor treated fans to a new photo of himself and wife Mira Rajput and we can call this image breathtaking. The photo features the couple enjoying the sunset from their balcony. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Some things are written for you and you know you are blessed to have em!” Shahid Kapoor Seeks 'Approvals from Big Daddy', Shares a Picture With Dad Pankaj Kapoor Wearing Construction Hats - View Pic!.

Check The Beautiful Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)