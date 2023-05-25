Shahid Kapoor is all set for a high-octane, action thriller that will be produced under the banners of Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. This film will be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, marking his Bollywood debut. He has helmed movies such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The shooting of the film is expected to commence in the second half of this year. Bloody Daddy Trailer: Shahid Kapoor-Ali Abbas Zafar Film Deals With Bloody Violence and Crackling Action (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor’s Next Movie

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)