The chilling supernatural thriller Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, has emerged as a box office winner! Well, as the film has surpassed the impressive milestone of Rs 150 crore globally within its first ten days at the cinemas. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan has raked in a worldwide total of Rs 152.11 crore, with a domestic collection of Rs 106 crore. FYI, the film follows the story of a family tormented by a man with supernatural powers. Shaitaan Movie Review: R Madhavan's Sinister Act Holds Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Together Before It's Undone By a Weak Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shaitaan Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

