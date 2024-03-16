Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's film Shaitaan was released in the theatres on March 8, 2024, during the festival of Maha Shivratri. The Vikas Bahl directorial has been doing well at the box office since its release. On its 8th day (second Friday), Shaitaan collected Rs 5.12 crore, proving that the movie is still winning hearts. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 86.72 crore in India. Given the performance of the movie, Shaitaan is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Sunday (day 10). Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

Shaitaan Continues To Win Hearts At The Box Office

#Shaitaan continues to dominate, despite arrival of new films cutting into the market share… Commences Week 2 [Fri] with a solid number… Ample growth on Sat - Sun is on the cards… The supernatural-thriller should comfortably cruise past ₹ 💯 cr mark on [second] Sun [Day 10].… pic.twitter.com/rHlW6Osd1A — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2024

