Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' has been locked for July 22 release now. 'Shamshera' was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on March 18.

The announcement was made via a video on Yash Raj Films' official Twitter handle and the caption read: "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Shamshera Date Announcement Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor’s Film To Hit the Cinemas on July 22 This Year (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.

