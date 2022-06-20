Alia Bhatt is mighty impressed with the first look poster of Ranbir Kapoor from Shamshera. As the actress took to social media and shared RK's movie poster and called him 'hot'. The picture sees Ranbir in a rugged look holding a huge weapon in his hand. Shamshera: YRF Drops Fierce Poster of Ranbir Kapoor's Dacoit Look After It Gets Leaked Online (View Pics).

Check It Out:

Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning 😍😬 pic.twitter.com/JzqdFdlkCb — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)