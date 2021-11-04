It is Diwali and apart from greetings, sweet treats too are expected. There are many celebrities who have extended festival greetings to fans on social media. Even Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, has wished everyone and also treated her fans with throwback photos of her family. Those monochrome pictures featuring little Shanaya, her brother Jahaan, parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor is the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Throwback Thursday With The Kapoors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

