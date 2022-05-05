Bigg Boss 5 fame Pooja Mishra has made some shocking revelations about veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and family. In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Mishra has allegedly accused the actor and his wife Poonam Sinha for ruining her career by involving her in a ‘sex scam'. She didn't stop there and accused them of performing “black magic” and also added, "By selling my virginity, Shatrughan Sinha made his daughter Sonakshi a star." Dahaad Announcement: Sonakshi Sinha’s Next Is a Crime Thriller Starring Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

Check It Out:

#PoojaMishra accused #ShatrughanSinha and his wife of starting a sex scam at their residence, #LuvSinha reactshttps://t.co/8hgvfjqCws — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) May 5, 2022

Now, after the chaos, Shatrughan Sinha's son, Luv Sinha has reacted to the claims made by Pooja Mishra on Twitter, and called her 'unstable'.

Luv S Sinha Reacts:

who approved this story should realize that strong legal action can be taken against such defamatory articles which are absolutely untrue and disgusting @ZoomTV — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) May 4, 2022

