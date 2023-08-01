Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill showered love on her elder brother, Shehbaz Badesh, by gifting him a luxurious black Mercedes-Benz car. The latter took to his social media and thanked sis for the expensive gift. The Punjabi singer-actress recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and is currently riding high on success. Shehnaaz Gill Pauses Her Singing After Hearing 'Azaan' During Lokmat Awards 2023 as Mark of Respect, Wins Twitterati's Hearts (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill Gifts Car to Her Bro:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz)

