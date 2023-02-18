Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for his newly released movie Shehzada on Friday. The actor got into legal trouble and received a challan for parking his luxury black Lamborghini on the wrong side and now Mumbai Traffic Police took a dig at him by using his own film dialogue. Here's what they tweeted. Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple to Pray For His Film’s Success (View Post).

Check Out Mumbai Traffic Police's Tweet Below:

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

